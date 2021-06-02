Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Watsco were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $291.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.72. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

