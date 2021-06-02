Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 12 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cable One were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20,879.8% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

CABO opened at $1,785.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,787.37. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 22.48%.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.