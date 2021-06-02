Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $305,000 Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in UGI were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 112,636 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after acquiring an additional 957,452 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 379,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

