Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $276,000 Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 877,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 812,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

MANH stock opened at $136.34 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.15.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.