Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Workday were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $226.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.67 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

