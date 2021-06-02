Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after acquiring an additional 505,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 127,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 941,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after buying an additional 118,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.15.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

