Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $539,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,081,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after purchasing an additional 827,514 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after purchasing an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 969,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

