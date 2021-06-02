Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $512,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMED. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 19,694.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 over the last 90 days. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

