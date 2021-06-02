Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $504,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of NVT opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,288,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $32.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

