Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,448 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 406.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $38.48.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

