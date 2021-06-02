Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 388.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 4.1% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMPR opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.59. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.