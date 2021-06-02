CIBC Lowers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to C$36.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. 173,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,199. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

