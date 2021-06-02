CIBC Boosts Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to C$50.50

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$47.50 to C$50.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DYNDF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.