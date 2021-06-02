CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) versus Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Financial Survey

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get CI Financial alerts:

This table compares CI Financial and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A

49.1% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CI Financial and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

CI Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.93, suggesting a potential upside of 33.45%. Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 42.03%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than CI Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.15 $355.32 million $1.83 10.21 Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.55 $62.21 million $0.52 32.27

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CI Financial beats Patria Investments on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.