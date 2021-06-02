CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 53,397 shares.The stock last traded at $18.54 and had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,584,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

