Chonk Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Chonk has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $22,712.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $68.87 or 0.00181782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00082368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.01035778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.40 or 0.09643021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

