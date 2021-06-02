Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.23. 7,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,315,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,626,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

