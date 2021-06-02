Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.23. 7,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,315,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,626,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Recommended Story: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.