Chindata Group (CD) versus Its Peers Financial Survey

Chindata Group (NASDAQ: CD) is one of 81 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Chindata Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A Chindata Group Competitors -15.64% -17.39% -3.50%

11.3% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chindata Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Chindata Group Competitors 872 3627 7668 256 2.59

Chindata Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.91, indicating a potential upside of 23.14%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Chindata Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $280.63 million -$43.42 million -339.60 Chindata Group Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 43.28

Chindata Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions, covering infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

