Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,939,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,904,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

LNG opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

