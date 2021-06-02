ChatCoin One Day Volume Reaches $131,205.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $131,205.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,186.90 or 0.99889654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00039828 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00086495 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001089 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000859 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

