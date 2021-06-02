Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $724.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $708.00 to $724.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

Charter Communications stock opened at $688.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $657.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,738,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $2,466,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

