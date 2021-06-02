ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

ECOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

NYSE ECOM traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,233. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $716.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $291,980.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,315. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

