Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several analysts recently commented on CIAFF shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CIAFF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.04. 39,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,716. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.