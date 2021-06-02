Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

