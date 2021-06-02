Certified Advisory Corp Purchases New Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

KRG stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

