Certified Advisory Corp Invests $91,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in General Motors by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $6,363,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

