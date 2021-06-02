Certified Advisory Corp Invests $64,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,835,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,046,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.41.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

