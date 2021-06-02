Certified Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 888 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

LDOS stock opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

