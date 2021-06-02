Certified Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 6,396 Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPAI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.38.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on RPAI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

