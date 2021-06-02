Certified Advisory Corp Acquires New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 538,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,471 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 373.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.