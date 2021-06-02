Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes $122.66 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 388,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,656,000. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $34,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.32. 6,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,192. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $170.30 and a one year high of $324.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

