Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 744,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $59,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 4.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KMPR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,816. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

