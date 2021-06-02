Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 801,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201,937 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $42,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after buying an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,088,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,702. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $63.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

