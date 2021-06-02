Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 263,668 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,668 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 2.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $177,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $305.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,948. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

