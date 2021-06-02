Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,167 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of First Citizens BancShares worth $51,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $2,560,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $421,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $251,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $11.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $855.77. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $847.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.27 and a 12 month high of $901.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 330 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 in the last three months. 21.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

