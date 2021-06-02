Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 3,007 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $85,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.27. 29,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.91.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

