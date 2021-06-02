Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $381.63

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 381.63 ($4.99) and traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.46). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.55), with a volume of 734,839 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £492.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 812.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.