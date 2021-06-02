Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.57.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

