Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by research analysts at CSFB from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.88.

CVE traded up C$0.41 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.13. 4,849,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005,622. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$11.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.2823022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

