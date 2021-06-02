Cellectis (CLLS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS):
- 6/1/2021 – Cellectis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 5/27/2021 – Cellectis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “
- 5/13/2021 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “
- 5/5/2021 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “
- 5/4/2021 – Cellectis had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
- 4/29/2021 – Cellectis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of CLLS opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $730.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92. Cellectis S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $34.71.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
