Cellectis (CLLS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS):

6/1/2021 – Cellectis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/27/2021 – Cellectis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

5/13/2021 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

5/5/2021 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

5/4/2021 – Cellectis had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

4/29/2021 – Cellectis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of CLLS opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $730.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92. Cellectis S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after buying an additional 500,367 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 276,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

