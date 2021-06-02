CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $34,988.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00082720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00020843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.68 or 0.01035238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,678.91 or 0.09698755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052204 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

