Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 91,070 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,070 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 10.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.94. 13,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,665. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

