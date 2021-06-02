Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,094,000 after buying an additional 1,392,439 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.23. The stock had a trading volume of 47,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,838. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

