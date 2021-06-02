Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 827 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 558.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NKE stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.15. The stock had a trading volume of 107,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,265. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.68. The stock has a market cap of $213.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

