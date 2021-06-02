Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 174 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $255.65. The company had a trading volume of 28,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

