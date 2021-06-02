Cedar Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.26. 1,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,870. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.50.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

