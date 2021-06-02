Cedar Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,185 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. 726,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,796,508. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

