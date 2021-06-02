Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Receives €5.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.52 ($6.49).

Several research analysts have recently commented on CEC1 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

CEC1 opened at €5.15 ($6.06) on Friday. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

