Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cavco Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of CVCO opened at $225.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $162.88 and a 1-year high of $242.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

