Cat Token (CAT) Reaches One Day Volume of $685,893.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $685,893.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cat Token Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

